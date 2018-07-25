Feeling sick after swimming? Beware of possible parasites

HOUSTON - Pools have been the go-to spot to cool off during the summer, but reports say, even when the water looks crystal clear, parasites could be swimming right along with you.

The most common swimming-related illness, particularly in public pools or water parks, are caused by cryptosporidium, or crypto.

The bacteria is spread by fecal matter. Even the smallest amount has millions of germs. Even when the pool is cleaned with a regular amount of chlorine, crypto can live up to 10 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that swallowing even a mouthful of water infected with crypto could lead to weeks of diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

