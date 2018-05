HOUSTON - Buc-ee's legal battle over another business's mascot has taken center stage in a Houston courtroom this week.

Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit against Choke Canyon, based in San Antonio, stating that its alligator mascot infringes on the Buc-ee's trademark.

A jury has been seated and the testimonies started on Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last five to seven days, according to the court.

