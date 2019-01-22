Shots fired when father tries to run over school security guard, authorities say

The scene where a security guard fired his weapon at The Village School on Jan. 22, 2019.

HOUSTON - A school security guard fired at a vehicle Tuesday after the driver tried to run him over, according to authorities.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. at The Village School near Whittington and Westmead drives.

According to Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constables, the man was trying to check his son out of school when officials told him he could not do so because of a restraining order. Deputies said the man got into his car and tried to run over the security guard. The security guard then fired several times, deputies said.

Authorities are searching the area for the driver.

Some roads that were closed after the incident are reopening and students are being released from school.

The security guard was hit by the vehicle and suffered minor injuries, officials said.

