HUMBLE, Texas - Deputies said a father accidentally shot himself at his daughter's 16th birthday party in Humble Saturday.

It happened at a home on Wintergreen Drive near Woodland Hills Drive.

Detectives said the man was spinning his gun on his finger when it went off. He shot himself in the stomach and is now in the hospital, officials said.

Deputies have not shared an update on how he's doing.



