Father of two identifies killer before he dies

HOUSTON - A west Houston man who was kicked, beaten and stomped steps from the front door of his home has died from his injuries.

Brett Foley, 48, was found severely injured in the parking lot of the River Stone II Condominium complex at 10855 Meadowglen just after 10 p.m. March 20.

Foley died from injuries Wednesday, but during his week in the hospital, Foley was conscious and lucid for several days, according to his father, Joe Foley.

"He said he thought he knew who the killer was," Joe Foley said.

Police now have that information, but had not named any suspects in the case as of Thursday.

The motive behind the attack may have been an argument, the elder Foley said.

"But also, his wallet was gone, his cellphone was gone, his clicker to get in the gate was gone," Foley said. "I just want justice. I want this guy caught."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.