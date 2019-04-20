Father, kids found safe after Baytown police report them missing

BAYTOWN, Texas - Hours after Baytown police reported two toddlers and their father were missing, they were found safe.

Baytown police initially said the kids were with their father sleeping in area parks and may not have eaten in several days.

Robert Rayon Jr. and Ryan Rayon and their father, 24-year-old Robert Clayton Rayon Sr., of Baytown, were in good condition with food when they were found in East Texas.

Rayon contacted police to let them know he and his children were safe.

Rayon is not facing any charges stemming from the incident.

Police said Rayon contacted his mother by phone Thursday and told her that he and the boys were sleeping in area parks and indicated they had not eaten in several days. Rayon's mother said she offered to prepare a meal for the boys, but they never showed up.

The boys are 2 and 3 years old.

