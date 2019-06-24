Father charged with murder in connection with 10-week-old daughter's death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County man has been charged with murder after authorities said he killed his 10-week-old daughter last year.

According to court documents, in July 2018, Jason Paul Robin killed his daughter.

The child was born prematurely at 29 weeks and was released into parental care from the neonatal intensive care unit July 3, 2018, according to court records. On July 14, 2018, the child was brought to Pearland Memorial Hermann Hospital with "clearly inflicted head trauma," court records say.

During an interview, Robin told investigators that while the child was having trouble feeding, she "started acting weird and went limp," according to court records. He told investigators that he blew in her mouth and pumped her chest twice, according to court records. After that, Robin told authorities she started acting normally again.

Robin told investigators that when he woke up later that morning, his fiancee had already left for work and the child was not moving right or acting like herself, according to court records. He said the girl's eyes were wide open and her tongue was stuck in the back of her mouth, court records say.

He said he was able to play with her tongue and feed her, according to court documents.

He said about six hours later, he fed the child again, but when he burped her, she was not acting like herself, according to court documents. He said he got scared and asked his fiancee to come home early from work. When she got there, they gave the child a bath, after which, Robin said, the child "acted dotted out again," according to court documents.

Robin said he swaddled the child and she went quiet and fell asleep fast, according to court documents.

Robin and his fiancee then took the child to the hospital.

An autopsy report indicated that the child had five contusions on her face and 10 contusions on her scalp. The girl had nine contusions on her torso, five trauma areas on her right arm, six trauma areas on her left leg and three trauma areas on her right leg, according to the autopsy report.

Officials said they believe the injuries were the result of two separate episodes that caused 96 fractures (two cranial fractures, 71 rib fractures and 23 long-bone fractures), according to court records.

The child's official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

