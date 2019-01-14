Father accused of driving at 120 mph with two young children in vehicle, officials say

HOUSTON - A man is accused of driving his vehicle at 120 mph while his two young children were inside in Jersey Village, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5.

A deputy clocked Arend Cardona's Subaru at 120 mph on Highway 290 at 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

When Caronda, 23, was pulled over, deputies found his 6-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter in his back seat, officials said.

Cardona was arrested on child endangerment charges and later charged with racing on a highway.

The children were not injured and were released to a relative at the scene.

