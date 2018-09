HOUSTON - A fatal accident on U.S. Highway 290 Northwest Freeway has caused a major closure ahead of the morning commute.

According to police, the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 290 westbound at SH-6 when a vehicle veered into an 18-wheeler’s lane.

The driver of the vehicle was dead on arrival, police say.

All the main lanes have been shut down, and traffic is being diverted.



