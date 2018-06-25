Fans given another chance to get Astros championship rings

HOUSTON - Astros fans who want another chance to get a World Series championship replica ring are in luck.

All ticketed fans in attendance on July 11 will get the championship bling.

Houston takes on the Oakland A's at Minute Maid Park at 7:10 p.m.

“The 2017 World Championship was a milestone not only for our franchise, but for our fanbase,” said Astros president of business operations Reid Ryan. “With this new giveaway opportunity, we are proud to have made more than 120,000 Replica World Champions Rings available to fans in Houston and through our minor league affiliates.”

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and fans will be able to line up for the giveaway at 8 a.m.

The distribution of the rings will end after the sixth inning.

Click here for tickets.

