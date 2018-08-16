Fans cheer on Post Oak Little League ahead of first tournament

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania - We're sporting our "Post Oak Pride" Wednesday night, less than 24-hours before the team plays its first tournament in the Little League World Series.

Our hometown heroes take on Coventry, a team from New England, Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"I think we are just excited. They've kind of already done it by getting to Williamsport and I think at this point it just about having fun," said Jason Goldstein, father of Ethan Goldstein.

The fans decked in orange to cheer on this group of all stars. They made the trek to Pennsylvania to watch Post Oak, Southwest Regional Champions, make a run at the Little League World Series.

Before the groups step foot on the diamond Thursday, their biggest fans are already sending positive thoughts and hope they savor the moments like this.

"Take your time, get set, try to let go of everything swirling around you and know that you love this game," said Dee Selvaggi, aunt of pitcher Ryan Selvaggi.

The team will start the day Thursday with batting practice.

KPRC will be there and at the game against Rhode Island Thursday night.

We made it to #Williamsport and #postoak Little League fans are pretty excited to see the Texas team take the field tomorrow. Hear from them on @KPRC2 at 10. pic.twitter.com/AFLjz2Ho7F — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) August 16, 2018

