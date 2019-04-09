Fan sues Astros, claims Orbit's T-shirt cannon shattered her finger

Houston Astros mascot Orbit prepares to fire a shirt into the crowd in the sixth inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Minute Maid Park on June 19, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A woman is suing the Houston Astros after she said a T-shirt fired by team mascot Orbit from a T-shirt cannon broke her finger last summer.

Jennifer Harughty filed the lawsuit Monday, seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit claims Harughty attended an Astros game against the Chicago White Sox on July 8, 2018, with her husband, her children and her father.

While sitting along the third base line, the lawsuit claims Orbit fired "a bazooka style T-shirt cannon" into the crowd in the seventh inning and a T-shirt hit her left index finger and broke it.

Harughty underwent surgery four days later to repair the broken bone and attended physical therapy, according to the lawsuit.

She had a second surgery in October, but the lawsuit said her finger remains in a locked position and she has little range of motion.

The lawsuit claims the Astros were negligent for failing to use reasonable care when firing the T-shirt cannon; failing to provide warning to fans; failing to properly train employees about the T-shirt cannon; failing to supervise staff using the T-shirt cannon, and failing to follow T-shirt cannon safe use practices.

