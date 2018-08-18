Family, Texas EquuSearch searching for missing Houston woman

HOUSTON - The family of Lisa Junemann is searching for her whereabouts alongside Texas EquuSearch Saturday.

Junemann was last seen around noon on Tuesday at her home on Redleaf Road. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. Officials said she left for a walk and never returned.

Family members said Junemann suffers from mental health issues and is likely disoriented, dehydrated and frightened.

