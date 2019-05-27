Family's beloved dog found shot, mutilated in Highlands neighborhood, owner says

HOUSTON - A small dog in the Highlands area appears to have been tortured, shot and mutilated over the weekend.

Peanut, an 18-month-old teacup Chihuahua, was found dead by her owners Saturday. The person or people who committed the crime are unknown. The Harris County Sheriff's Office took a report, but it is unclear if deputies are actively pursuing the case.

"His head was crushed and his eye was popping out, and his jaw was just broken. On his paws there were lacerations. They tried to skin him and then they just left him there," Dominique Cabrera said tearfully, Monday.

Cabrera related a story told to her by the deputy who took the report, that in an adjacent neighborhood, there were reports of kids with BB guns, shooting at various objects, but nobody has been taken into custody.

Cabrera started a Facebook page to generate tips and honor Peanut.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimestoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

