Family remembers 'Star Wars'-loving woman killed in garage sale shooting

TOMBALL, Texas - Family members of the woman who was gunned down in her driveway while setting up for a garage sale said they want justice for their daughter.

On Friday night, family members will host a candlelight vigil for Elizabeth Nuelle Barraza in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive in Tomball.

The family said Barraza, who they called Liz, loved "Star Wars" and "Harry Potter" and it has asked family and friends to bring lightsabers and wands to the vigil.

On Jan. 25, the 29-year-old was setting up for a garage sale on her driveway when someone in a black truck pulled up on the street to the west of her house.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the entire incident, showing someone wearing a jacket, or robe, get out of the truck and walk up to Barraza. They exchanged words for a few seconds and then the person pulled out a gun and shot the 29-year-old three times. She fell to the ground, and the suspect stood over her and shot a fourth time.

The shooter then jogged back to the pickup truck and drove off.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said, as of Friday, it does not have any new updates and also said it is in need of leads.

Family members of Barraza set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a reward to help find the shooter.

They are also selling shirts that say, “Justice For Liz, May the Force Be With You. Always.” They're selling the shirts for $20 and all the money will go to Crime Stoppers.

Barraza was part of the The South Texas Squad of the Star Garrison of the 501st Legion. The group paid tribute to her on Facebook.

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of one of our members from the South Texas Squad. Elizabeth Barraza,... Posted by The South Texas Squad of The Star Garrison on Friday, February 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.