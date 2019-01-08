Family prepares to say final goodbye to Jazmine Barnes

HOUSTON - Friends, family and other community members will get a chance to say a final goodbye to 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes at her funeral Tuesday.

The child’s death garnered national attention after she was gunned down Dec. 30 in what prosecutors are calling a case of mistaken identity.

“It’s our understanding that this was a case of mistaken identity,” said prosecutor Samantha Knecht. " (The suspects) fired into the vehicle as retaliation to an altercation that had happened earlier in the night not realizing in fact that Jazmine and her family were in the vehicle.”

Eric Black, 20, and Larry Woodruffe, 24, were taken into custody Sunday and Black appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Black was charged with capital murder and, according to prosecutors, admitted to driving vehicle used during the shooting.

Woodruffe was taken into custody on a drug charge after authorities found over 120 Xanax pills in his car, authorities said. However, prosecutors said multiple sources have cited Woodruffe as the shooter in the case. He has not yet been charged in connection to the shooting.

Both men remain in custody at the Harris County Jail. Black is being held without bond and Woodruffe’s bond was set at $100,000.

With the men in custody, the family has been able to focus on planning the funeral, which will start with a viewing at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Community of Faith Church on Pinemont Drive.

The funeral service will start at noon and will be followed by a balloon release.

Pastor James Dixon with the Community of Faith church says Barnes’ death has been a tragedy for everyone involved.

“Every family had been terribly, terribly disturbed by this crisis,” Dixon said. “There’s loss on all sides. Hopefully, this tragedy will teach and instruct someone else to decide, 'let me change my life.'"

Jazmine was a student at Sheldon ISD’s Monahan Elementary School, where students will return Tuesday for the first time since her death.

They’re encouraged to wear purple in her honor and counselors will be available for the students and staff.

The district said parents of students wishing to attend the funeral should check their children out at the school office, and they will receive an excused absence.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.