Family of woman stabbed to death by neighbor calls for justice after no charges filed

HOUSTON - A family is looking for answers as to why no charges have been filed after their loved one was stabbed to death in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around midnight at a duplex in the 7000 block of Harrisburg Boulevard on April 3.

Police said 59-year-old Angelina Delgado Gailey and her neighbor, 54, got into an argument. The altercation escalated and the neighbor stabbed the woman in the chest while in her front yard, officers said.

On Sunday, Gailey's family gathered outside her home for a vigil, calling for justice.

Gailey's younger sister, Susan Delgado, said the neighbor was never arrested because he claimed self-defense.

“They need to prosecute this man. They just can't believe whatever he said. She is dead. She doesn't have a voice,” Susan Delgado said.

Over a dozen family members and friends gathered to speak on Gailey’s behalf and about the impact she had.

READ: Son reacts after woman stabbed by neighbor, police say

Gailey's son, Patrick Gailey, is also demanding justice for his mother. He said he feels broken and empty inside without her.

“I'll never have someone that loved me so unconditionally as she did,” Patrick Gailey said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.