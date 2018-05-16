Family of man electrocuted during Hurricane Harvey files lawsuit

HOUSTON - Houston attorneys have filed a lawsuit against CenterPoint Energy, Inc., Antwine Electric and TE Connectivity Corporation on behalf of the family of a man who was electrocuted during Hurricane Harvey.

The law offices of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz said they are bringing suit for the company’s “reckless disregard of safety leading up to and during Hurricane Harvey.”

The firm said their negligence resulted in the death of 25-year-old Andrew Pasek, who was electrocuted while trying to rescue his sister’s cat on Aug. 29 from the flooded Bear Creek subdivision.

The law firm said Pasek was one of many people who was placed in danger by “Centerpoint’s failure to cut off power to an area they knew to be flooded.” The law firm said there was faulty installation of defective electrical lighting that electrified surrounding water where rescue crews were working to remove displaced Harvey victims and their pets.

One of the purposes of the lawsuit is to “affect changes in the manner CenterPoint Energy manages its electricity grid during foreseeable natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods,” the firm said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.