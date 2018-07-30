Family of hero killed saving teen from robbers left with financial burden

HOUSTON - The Houston community came together Sunday to support the family of a man who lost his life saving a neighbor.

Outside the W. Hardy Road home, Moyses Arreguin lost his life Friday night. Barbecue dinners were sold Sunday to help his family afford his unexpected funeral costs. The 29-year-old leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

Dozens stopped by the north Harris County home to drop off donations and offer condolences.

“We didn't know how to help and knowing that they’re selling something,” said Miriam Zapata, a neighbor.

Arreguin died looking out for Cecilia Mejia’s teenage son Friday night. It was in front of her house that her son was approached by robbers. Arreguin ran next door with his bat, urging the teen to run as he took the fatal bullets.

“He was like the perfect neighbor you guys would want to have,” Mejia said. “He looked out, not just for me. He looked out for all of our neighbors.”

Arreguin was his family's breadwinner. His family is now left with a financial burden. The Houston community came out Sunday to alleviate that by purchasing barbecue dinners.

“We know that no matter how much money we raise, it will not bring him back but will at least help her and her daughter’s for the rent, any bills, burial, anything that I can help her with,” Mejia said.

A GoFundMe page was also created to help the family.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects. Two are believed to be young Hispanics males between the ages of 16 and 20, with slim builds. Deputies think they might have gotten away in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

