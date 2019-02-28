Family mourns grandmother, elementary school teacher's aide killed in driveway

HOUSTON - A family is grieving the loss of a grandmother and mother of two after a shooting in east Houston.

Leticia Martinez, 52, arrived at her home in the Port Houston area on Harbor Street near Anzac Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and was about to open her gate when shots rang out, investigators said.

When police arrived, they said they found Martinez’s body near the gate.

Abel Serna, a family member, said Martinez was a school aide and volunteer at R Martinez Elementary School in the Houston Independent School District.

Neighbors told KPRC2 reporter Rose-Ann Aragon they heard three shots, but they do not know who the shooter is. They also said Martinez’s family was in the home at the time of the incident.

David Alvarez Sheet Metal, a business across the street, has surveillance cameras that may have caught the shooting. The business owner told Aragon detectives are reviewing the footage to see if it contains any clues.

The principal for the elementary school said HISD’s crisis team was at the school Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

