DNA testing connects woman to family in Houston after 43 years

HOUSTON - The Nguyen family patiently waited in Terminal A at Bush Airport Friday afternoon, holding a banner welcoming Rachel and Tom. Rachel’s mom put her on an airplane during “Operation Baby Lift” during the fall of Saigon to guarantee her survival.

"So emotional. I waited for 43 years," said Rachel’s mother, Rosie Nguyen.

She only knew that her daughter, Rachel and her son were going to the United States. Poor records were kept. A reunion never happened. Rachel’s half-sister waited at the airport, too.

"Excitement. We're nervous. We're just ready to give Rachel a big hug," Ann Nguyen-Tan said.

After years of hoping, praying and researching, a third DNA test made the connection. Rachel’s half-brother, Huy Nguyen got the email notification, in Houston, just three days earlier. He learned he had a family member living near Toronto. They quickly connected by video conference.

"It just unfolded on Tuesday. And today is Friday. And now Rachel is here. It's almost hard to believe. But we're just happy. We are just incredibly happy," Huy Nguyen said.

Rachel Strain made her way down the escalator to claim her luggage and to claim her family. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, mother and daughter saw each other for the first time in 43 years.

PHOTOS: Inside a family reunion 43 years in the making

"Oh, it's huge. It's a life-changing. I am so blessed. I just. I can't believe it. I'm still wrapping my head around all of it. I thought I would never find them. I never thought I would find them. This is better than winning the lottery," Strain said.

The child who got onto a plane all of those years ago arrived in Houston. She and her family left the airport to catch up on all that they have missed. They vowed to one day find her brother, too.

"Over 40 years ago is when that plan was made. And now today, they're reunited," Huy Nguyen said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.