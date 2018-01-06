Family extricated from car after being hit by vehicle in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A family was extricated from their car after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Houston, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The collision happened around 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of West Little York and North Gessner Roads, deputies said.

A man driving a pickup truck struck the back of another vehicle that had a husband, wife and teen daughter inside, deputies said.

Witnesses say the driver of the black truck ran a red light.

Deputies said they are working to learn more about this crash.

