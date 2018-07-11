Facebook post leads San Antonio Zoo officials to owner of lost class ring

SAN ANTONIO - When Lauren Snyder lost her class ring last July at the San Antonio Zoo, she figured she wouldn't ever see it again.

That's when the Internet came in to save the day.

The zoo posted a picture of the 2008 Texas A&M class ring on its Facebook page Monday after a zoo worker found it in the mud at Kronkosky's Tiny Tot Nature Spot.

KSAT: WHOOP! Woman loses ring at zoo last year, gets it back thanks to fellow Aggies and Facebook

Lauren Starnes' name was inscribed on the ring, so the zoo called on Aggie Nation to find its owner.

Snyder posted on her Facebook page that Aggies from all over the country messaged and emailed her, which was impressive given that she now goes by her married name.

"Many of them did some extensive sleuthing to figure out if I was, in fact, the right person," Snyder posted.

A few hours later, the zoo posted a picture of Snyder with the ring on her finger.

"You have NO idea what it feels like to get my Aggie ring back after it being gone for a FULL YEAR. I cried actual tears. I'm never taking it off again. I'm so thankful to the staff member at the San Antonio Zoo for their honesty," Snyder posted on her Facebook page.

Snyder also lost her wedding ring, according to KSAT.

Tim Morrow, CEO of San Antonio Zoo and Zoo School, replied to her post saying he hopes they can find that, too.

"Me too! That would be amazing!" Snyder said.

Zoo officials told Snyder they are even buying a metal detector to help with the search.

Here is a look at how the posts unfolded:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.