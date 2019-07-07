Eric Black, suspect in Jazmine Barnes shooting death, out on bond

HOUSTON - KPRC2 has learned one of two suspects accused in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes made his $150,000 bond June 25.

Eric Black Jr., 20, is charged with capital murder. He was arrested Jan. 8 after a tip. Deputies said Black admitted to taking part in the shooting. Larry Woodruffe, 24, was also charged with capital murder in connection with Barnes' death.

KPRC2 Larry Woodruffe (L) and Eric Black Jr. (R) have both been charged in the shooting death of Jazmine Barnes.

Investigators said Jazmine was shot in the head on the morning of Dec. 30, 2018 when someone opened fire into her family’s car, with her mother and three sisters also inside, on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road near Wallisville Road. Jazmine’s mother was injured.

Timeline: Here's how the Jazmine Barnes case developed

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.