ERCOT reports electricity demand breaks 2016 record

HOUSTON - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. reported a new all-time systemwide peak demand record Wednesday.

ERCOT said between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. the demand reached 71,438 MW, breaking the previous record of 71,110 MW that was set on Aug. 11, 2016.

As Texans continue to deal with extreme heat, ERCOT and electricity providers said they are working to ensure they have the power to keep Texans cool.

ERCOT said it expects to continue hitting new demand records as summer continues.

The ERCOT region includes includes Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, Abilene and the Rio Grande Valley. It does not include the El Paso area, the Texas Panhandle (except in Competitive Renewable Energy Zones), Northeast Texas (Longview, Marshall and Texarkana), and Southeast Texas (Beaumont, Port Arthur, and The Woodlands).

Click here to see a map of the region.

Here is ERCOT's statement:

"ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to approximately 24 million Texas customers – representing 90 percent of the state's electric load and 75 percent of the Texas land area. As the Independent System Operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and more than 600 generation units. ERCOT also manages financial settlement for the competitive wholesale bulk-power market and administers customer switching for more than 7 million Texans in competitive choice areas. ERCOT is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.