Scott Olson/Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas - "Enjoy responsibly."

Those were Gov. Greg Abbott's words of advice as he signed a bill that makes the delivery of beer and wine legal in Texas.

Retailers are now able to deliver the alcohol to your home along with other groceries.

Abbott posted a video to Twitter on Monday as he signed the bill.

According to the bill, those who hold a wine and beer retailer's permit are now allowed to deliver the alcohol.

I just signed a law allowing you to order beer and wine from retailers to be delivered to your home.



Enjoy responsibly. #txlege pic.twitter.com/4T6C6B7O77 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.