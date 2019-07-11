Driving along the coast this weekend? Here's what you should know

Associated Press

HOUSTON - Those who are planning to drive near the coast this weekend should be aware of road closures and severe weather due to Tropical Storm Barry.

Barry is the first tropical storm system to hit the U.S. this year and more than 4 million people are under a flash flood watch from south-central Louisiana to the western Florida panhandle as the system moves over the warm waters, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

We want you to stay aware and safe while traveling this weekend. There have been no reported road closures on Interstate-10, but drivers who are traveling on I-10 this weekend are advised to call 511 or click here for the website to check for road closures as Tropical Storm Barry makes land.

Here's what you should know:

- Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced hazardous weather protocol for Black Bayou Bridge and Grand Lake Bridge.

- Tolls on LA 1 Expressway are suspended. This is due to the mandatory evacuation order for Grand Isle.

What precautions you should take if traveling:

DOTD Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development shows a graphic on how drivers can stay safe for inclement weather.

- Do not drive unless you must.

- Turn around, don't drown: Avoid driving in standing or running water.

- Do not drive distracted. Drivers are advised to pay attention to their surroundings.

- It is advised for drivers to not use cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.

- Plan ahead: Allow for extra driving time.

- Make plenty of space between vehicles.

- Check headlights and windshield wipers.

- Never drive through downed power lines or utility poles.

