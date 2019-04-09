Driver trapped inside after vehicle rolls off freeway, lands upside-down on feeder

HOUSTON - A man is in the hospital after his vehicle rolled off the freeway, landing in a mangled heap on the feeder in southwest Houston.

Police said the accident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft.

The driver was traveling southbound on the freeway when he hit a barrier, which caused him to hit a large metal pole, sending his vehicle flying before rolling and coming to a stop on the feeder, police said.

According to authorities, the driver was pinned inside the overturned SUV and had to be pulled out by firefighters before being transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers are still working to determine what led up to the crash. There is no word on the driver’s condition.

