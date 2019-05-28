Driver shot after gunman on foot shoots at truck stopped at traffic light, police say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near Beechnut Street and the Beltway.

A man and a woman were at a nearby light when a man walked up and opened fire on their vehicle, striking the driver twice in the side, police said.

“(They) just said a male walked up out of the dark and started shooting,” said Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department. "It’s a little concerning. We’re trying to verify what happened at this point.”

Officers said the pair drove to the Shell gas station on Beechnut and the Beltway where they stopped to call for help.

The man was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators are working to see if surveillance footage in the area might have caught something that could lead them to charges or an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.