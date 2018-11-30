Woman identified after leading police on chase, being shot by officer, officials say

The mugshot of Elizabeth Adams and the scene where she was shot on Nov. 28, 2018.

BAYTOWN, Texas - A woman who was shot by an officer during a traffic stop then led Baytown police on a chase Wednesday is in custody, according to police.

Baytown police Lt. Steve Dorris said officers pulled a truck over around 11 a.m. on State Highway 146 near El Chaco Drive. Police said Elizabeth Kay Adams was driving and a man was in the passenger seat.

The passenger was removed from the vehicle and detained.

As the primary officer tried to remove Adams from the vehicle, Dorris said she locked the door and threw the truck into reverse, nearly hitting both officers and the male passenger.

One of the officers opened fire at the truck as she backed out of the parking lot, then drove north on Highway 146, according to Dorris.

Another unit pursued the truck, which ended up stopping in the Liberty area off FM 1409.

Adams got out of the vehicle and went inside a mobile home, where officers arrested her, Dorris said.

She was hit at least once. She is at the hospital and her condition is unknown, according to Dorris.

The primary officer is an 18-year veteran, while the other officer is a 7-year veteran.

The male passenger who was in the truck is being questioned by Baytown police investigators. It’s unclear whether he will face any charges.

Police said Adams will likely be charged with felony evading in a motor vehicle. The truck will be processed for evidence at Baytown Police headquarters.

Dorris said he believes the officers had on body cameras and that the video would be reviewed by investigators.

They will also check to see if the police patrol cars’ dash cams caught any footage that may be useful to their investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.