Driver dies in crash during chase that reached 120 mph, police say

HOUSTON - A driver who led officers on a chase Friday that reached speeds of 120 mph was killed in a crash, according to police.

Houston police said the chase started about 12:30 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle on the Interstate 610 East Loop for traffic violations. The driver sped up and led officers down several streets and freeways before turning onto Allen Genoa Road.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into vehicles at a used car dealership, police said. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

An officer in one of the police cruisers that was pursuing the driver lost control when he was trying to avoid the crash, police said. The cruiser veered off the road and slammed into an electric power pole.

KPRC A Houston police cruiser is damaged after crashing into a power pole during a chase Sept. 28, 2018.

No officers were injured.

The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

