Driver burned to death in crash, death being investigated as homicide

HOUSTON - A driver was burned to death in his vehicle and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Deputies said they got a call about a fiery crash around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a trailer park on White Oak Place and White Oak Circle in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said when they arrived, they found an SUV fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been trapped inside and was unable to be rescued.

Authorities initially thought the incident was a fatal crash, but after further investigation, they determined it was a homicide.

Homicide investigators have been called out to the scene to learn more details about the man’s death.

No one else was injured in the crash. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is helping in the investigation.

