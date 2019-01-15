Does Texas need a state soft drink? Dr Pepper thinks so

HOUSTON - Dr Pepper is making a play to become the official soft drink of Texas.

Dr Pepper posted a petition on Change.org, asking people to sign. The effort has nearly 300 signatures as of this writing.

Texas, like many states, doesn’t have an official soft drink.

However, Dr Pepper is trying to change all that, even using the social-media hashtag #DrPepperLovesTX to promote the petition.

But is the hype backed by Texas cred? Seems so.

As noted by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing the Texas State Historical Association, Dr Pepper is an old soft drink, perhaps the nation’s oldest. It was first concocted in 1885 by a Waco pharmacist named Charles Alderton and called Dr Pepper Phos-Ferrates. The drink in syrup form was first sent to area drugstores, and in 1891, a Dublin, Texas, man began bottling soda waters, including Dr Pepper.

