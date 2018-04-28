DPS opens new driver's license megacenter in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to make it easier for drivers when it comes to driver's license transactions.

On Friday, DPS opened its new driver's license megacenter on Galveston Road near the Beltway in southeast Houston.

The megacenter is approximately 21,000 square feet and has up to 42 customer work stations. The center also has upgraded equipment and technology to help customers get in line before arriving. Customers can use a cellphone, land line or go online to register their place in line ahead of time. (register here)

The mega center will permanently replace three nearby driver's license offices: Houston Winkler, Pasadena and Webster-Clearlake. All employees and equipment from those offices will move to the megacenter.

Closing schedules are below:

* Houston Winkler - 5 p.m. Thursday, April 26.

* Pasadena - 5 p.m. Monday, April 30.

* Webster-Clearlake - 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

The megacenter will be fully operational by Friday, May 4.

