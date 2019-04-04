Dozens of HFD firefighter cadets laid off in wake of Prop B dispute

HOUSTON - KPRC2 has learned that dozens of cadets from the Houston Fire Department are being laid off due to the implementation of Proposition B.

A layoff notification letter from Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Pena obtained Thursday by KPRC2 states the layoffs were the result of budget shortfall due to Prop B and that the last day of work for the firefighter trainee addressed in the letter would be June 7.

The mayor's office said 67 cadets were sent layoff notifications.

The letter reads in part:

"The City of Houston has experienced a sizeable budget shortfall due to the implementation of Prop B. I am sorry to have to notify you that your position is being eliminated by virtue of a force reduction (layoff) and your last day of employment with the City of Houston will be June 7, 2019 close of business.

"I want to assure you that the elimination of your position was a business decision and does not reflect your work performance or the value we place on your service to the City. To balance our budget, we were forced to make extremely difficult decisions.

"Thank you for the service you have provided to the City of Houston and the Houston Fire Department. I am committed to making every effort to support you in any way I can during this most difficult time. We wish you the very best with your future employment endeavors."

Marty Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, released a statement that read:

"Sylvester Turner's layoff notices to taxpayer-funded, Houston-trained HFD cadets reflect the mayor's ineptitude, egotism, and a new depth of his vindictiveness.

"Today marks another sordid chapter of Turner's reckless neglect of the fire department and his contempt for firefighter families and 298,000 Proposition B voters.

"As the mayor knows, the announced HFD cadet layoffs are preventable. We hope more Houston City Council members finally will stand up to Turner and reject his slash-and-burn plan for HFD. His next move likely will be to lay off more firefighters and close fire stations in city council districts throughout the city. In the meantime, we urge citizens to contact their City Council members about the threatened HFD cadet and firefighter layoffs.

"The consequences of Turner's endless political and legal war on firefighters families will soon include diminished public safety - from slower response times to unavailability of critical fire and EMS resources in times of peak demand.

"Today's firefighter cadet layoff notices, which followed the city's announcement of a new Houston Police Department class this week and his recent hiring of hundreds of police and civilian employees, also show once again that the mayor manufactured a fiscal crisis to justify his intensifying retaliation against firefighters."

The mayor has said in recent months that up to 500 firefighters could be laid off.

Sylvester Turner's office said last month, "Because the city must give employees 60 days' notice, notification letters would go out the first part of April while the city continues to find ways to balance the budget and minimize layoffs."

Voters approved Prop B last November.

