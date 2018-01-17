Dozens of 18-wheelers, cars stranded on frozen Houston highway

HOUSTON - Dozens of 18-wheelers and cars were lined up for at least a mile along Highway 59 on Wednesday.

The drivers had been stuck on the road since Tuesday night after the road was shut down due to icy conditions.

Many of the truck drivers who headed out early hoping to beat traffic became the traffic.

One of the drivers, Ruth Nieves, who was headed to Georgia, said the jam put her broccoli delivery behind schedule.

TxDOT trucks were re-treating the roads just before 5:30 a.m., but Houston police said trucks were having a hard time getting traction.

Traffic began moving around 6:30 a.m. as officers directed drivers off the road one at a time.

