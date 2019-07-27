Dozens attend funeral for Katy woman who was killed in road rage incident

KPRC

HOUSTON - More than 150 people packed a church in Cypress to say farewell to a victim of gun violence.

Family and friends gathered at Cypress Family Fellowship on Saturday morning with heavy hearts to attend the funeral of Saron James.

The 62-year-old Katy woman was shot and killed July 16 by a bullet that wasn’t intended for her. James was riding home from a doctor’s appointment with her husband when she was caught in the crossfire, minutes away from her Katy home.

“This can seriously happen to anybody, and I don’t wish this on anybody,” said James' daughter, Kelley Mock, who fought back tears. “I just want my mom back.”

Loved ones shared several stories during the service about James’ kindness, compassion and faith.

“I know her faith is very strong,” Mock said. “I know she’s looking at us, just saying 'What are y’all crying for? This is what I’ve been waiting for.' Her work here was done, and God called her home.”

James is a native of St. Vincent. Several family members, including Louis Straker, the deputy prime minister of St. Vincent and The Grenadines, made the trip to represent the family members who were unable to attend.

James’ father could not fly to Texas because he was incapacitated.

“She would write to us about how we should live as family. How we should live as Christians, so I think she’s moving from this earthly home to her heavenly home,” Straker said.

Family members said if there’s anything James taught them, it’s to be a light where there’s darkness. They said they’re keeping the man charged in her death in prayer, as well as his family.

