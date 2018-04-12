Doorbell-ringing burglar caught on video

HOUSTON - Precinct Five investigators need your help finding a burglar who was caught on camera during two crimes in the South Briar neighborhood of West Houston.

In both cases, the burglar rang the doorbell to make sure no one was home, investigators said, adding that he's careful not to leave any fingerprints while doing so. After there is no answer, the burglar goes around to the back of the house, looking for an entry point.

On March 22, in the 2300 block of Gray Falls Drive, the burglar broke a window on the back door of a home and went inside, investigators said. The homeowner arrived and startled the burglar while the burglary was in progress, according to investigators.

Then, on April 9, after ringing a doorbell in the 2200 block of Round Lake Drive, the burglar was caught on video peering into the back windows with a flashlight. He noticed the security camera and ripped the lights from the mounting before leaving the property.

Investigators believe this burglar may be involved in other recent break-ins in the area. If you have information, call authorities.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.