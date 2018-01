HOUSTON - As Houstonians are preparing for Monday night's freezing temperatures by covering their plants and pipes -- don't forget about your fur babies!

No matter if they have a lot of hair or not, your domesticated animal needs to be inside during a freeze.

Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and keep an adequate amount of food and water available.

Learn more cold weather pet tips:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.