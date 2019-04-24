Child found wandering in apartment complex parking lot reunited with father, police say

The Pasadena Police Department is asking for help locating the family of a child found wandering at an apartment complex.

According to a PPD Facebook post, officers were flagged down around 2-30 a.m. in regard to a found child near the Oakwood Village Apartments on Pasadena Boulevard near Magnolia Street.

Police said a resident found 5-year-old Maya wandering around the parking lot.

The child was able to tell them her name, but did not give enough information for officers to determine where she might live, officers said.

Police spent around two hours checking nearby apartment complexes with no luck, so she was brought to the police station.

Within about an hour of sharing the post, police got a contact from a grandparent and they the child's dad, police said.

Officers said they notified the father and he went to the police station, where he was reunited with his daughter.

The father told KPRC2 reporter Cathy Hernandez that the child must have broken a window and gotten out of the apartment.

Police said the child was in good spirits and was playing in the office.

Authorities do not know if the father will face any charges, but they will continue to conduct an investigation to find out more information.

