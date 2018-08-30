Disabled Harvey survivor nearing long-awaited return home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Don Lewis said when he pulled into his driveway Thursday he was overcome by many emotions.

"Nostalgia, lovingness, thankfulness, praise to God,” Lewis said.

Lewis is 72 years old, disabled and a Hurricane Harvey survivor who spent what seemed like an eternity trapped inside his home, surrounded by floodwaters, before he and his dog were rescued by Ponderosa Firefighters.

“I never gave up hope. I felt the Lord decided to save me,” Lewis said.

Now, more than a year later, Lewis’ house, which was decimated by Harvey, is once again home. On Thursday, he left the local rehabilitation center where he’s been staying and got to see it for himself.

“There's a great deal of imagination and good design you put into this and I am grateful,” Lewis said.

The foundation, brick, roof and studs were the only things left after Harvey’s floodwaters receded. Everything inside the home is brand-new.

Insurance covered the cost. R.E. Titans did the work.

Stacy Ginn said moments like this are always so special.

“It's pretty rewarding. That's what you end up doing it for. You want to see people happy,” Ginn said.

Lewis, who is still recovering from back surgery, can’t wait to get back home.

“I couldn't ask for a better house,” Lewis said.

It’ll take a couple of weeks to get some of the modifications done. Lewis hasn’t been given the all clear to go home just yet but the house, we are told, is basically ready to go.

