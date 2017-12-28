DICK'S Sporting Goods customers upset after online price error

HOUSTON - Online shoppers awoke the day after Christmas to find World Series Astros gear priced astronomically low on the DICK'S Sporting Goods website. Customers thought it was a sale, but it appears it was a glitch and now the athletic store is canceling those orders.

“Very upset because if it was a mistake and it would have been taken down immediately, then OK. But this was up all day yesterday. We were led to believe this was happening,” said Alex Sandoval, an Astros fan.

Sandoval is a new father and was up with his newborn around 4 a.m. on Tuesday when he saw the cheap prices on the DICK'S Sporting Goods website.

"I myself got a replica jersey that was regularly $135 and got it for $10 and a couple authentic jerseys that were regularly $313 were $10,” Sandoval said. "Prices that I've never seen before -- they were really good specials."

Sandoval said he told others about what appeared to be a flash sale and even called to verify the sale was true.

“Multiple people called yesterday and spoke with customer service reps and managers and they were told this was going to happen this was a legit sale and it was planned,” said Sandoval.

Fast forward to Wednesday and rather than seeing their item ship, Sandoval said they received emails saying their orders were canceled.

“We're not getting a one concrete answer, we're being told multiple things , I was told it was okay but then I got the email saying it’s not okay... other friends of mine they're being told items are out of stock when they're clearly still on the website,” said Sandoval.

Customers received this email from Dick’s Sporting Goods apologizing for the pricing error and letting them their order is canceled. The email goes on the say they reserve the right to cancel orders impacted by a pricing or promotional error.



Dear Valued Customer,

We are sorry to inform you that due to a pricing error on our website, we need to cancel your order for the Majestic MLB World Series Jersey.

In the event a pricing or promotional error occurs, we reserve the right to cancel any orders that were affected by the issue. For your reference, please visit the Terms & Conditions on our website - https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/cancellations. We are in the process of correcting pricing.

Here's what will happen next:

-You will receive an email from us that will list the item(s) on your order that were cancelled and cannot be fulfilled due to the pricing error.

-If you've placed an order that included additional items outside of the Majestic MLB World Series Jersey, we will work to fulfill those items.

-Rest assured that your credit card has not been charged for the items. Customers are only charged upon shipment.

We are truly sorry for the error and any disappointment this causes.

Sincerely,

DICK'S Sporting Goods



