Deputy constable bitten while stopping 3 dogs that were attacking boy, officials say

SPRING, Texas - A deputy constable was bitten by a dog Monday while trying to capture it after the animal attacked a teenage boy, officials said.

The incident was reported about 9:15 a.m. in the 22800 block of Earlmist Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said three dogs were attacking the 13-year-old boy when a deputy constable arrived at the scene. One of the dogs went after the deputy, Herman said.

Herman said the deputy fired at the dogs, hitting one of them, and the animals ran away. Herman said in a tweet that the deputy was bitten by the dog.

The boy was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands for treatment, but his condition was not immediately released.

Herman said in a tweet that the deputy was bitten by the dog. The extent of the deputy's injuries was not immediately released.

Constable deputies say they are waiting on warrant to enter the backyard to remove the dogs and give one of them medical attention for a gunshot wound. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/OQyIiRtGvI — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) September 17, 2018

A neighbor tells me that the owner of the dogs recently put up a fence and said he’d had issues with the dogs escaping at another residence. #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/C72IVGBw9Y — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) September 17, 2018

Constable deputies and animal control have surrounded a backyard in Spring. They are attempting to capture 3 aggressive dogs. They say one of the dogs bit a 13 year-old and when a constable deputy arrived, it attacked him. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/mHQP11L2VE — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) September 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.