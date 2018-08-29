Deputies searching for shooter after teen shot multiple times in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are searching for a man who was involved in a shooting Tuesday in northwest Harris County.

Authorities said the man left the scene after shooting a 17-year-old man multiple times in the 15900 block of Oakendell Drive around 8 p.m.

Officials said the shooter approached the teen as he was walking down the street. The shooter came from a park and opened fire on the teen. The teen was able to run home, where help was summoned.

The shooter then ran to a nearby abandoned apartment complex, but as he was running from the scene, he fired another shot at another group of people. No one was injured at the second shooting scene.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter is possible a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s. Gonzalez said the shooter was possibly wearing a white shirt, long black shorts and black shoes at the time of the shooting. Gonzalez also said a second person may be involved in the shooting.

The teen is in critical condition and is being treated at an area hospital.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.