Deputies search for armored car robbery suspects in east Harris County

HOUSTON - An armored car robbery at a Chase Bank prompted a car case Thursday.

The robbery happened at 15252 Wallisville Road.

Three to four suspects were involved in the incident, the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

After robbing a Brinks security vehicle, the suspects fled in a vehicle. However, the driver of the Brink's vehicle rammed their getaway car, the sheriff's office said.

After driving a few blocks, the suspects carjacked a 2014 blue Chevrolet Silverado Texas bearing the license plate JSY1407, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects were described as three black males wearing jumpsuits, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

