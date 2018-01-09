12-year-old runaway found safe in northwest Harris County

The search ended Tuesday for a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home in Spring.

The child was reported missing just before midnight from the 7300 block of Spring Cypress.

Investigators said the boy ran away after an argument with his mother.

They said they don’t believe he is in danger, but they are concerned about him being out in the cold.

Investigators found the boy safe just before 6:30 a.m. at a cousin's house, deputies said.

According to investigators, the family had just moved to the complex about a month ago and this was first time the boy had run away.

