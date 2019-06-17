Deputies: Father arrested on Father's Day after finding child walking alone, cocaine in motel room

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 33-year-old father was arrested on Father's Day after authorities said he was doing drugs at a north Harris County motel.

Deputies responded to reports of a 2-year-old child walking alone towards I-45.

When authorities arrived at America's Best Value Inn in the 3200 block of FM 1969, they said they were able to locate the child's father, Roosevelt Payne Jr., in a motel room with his two other young children.

Authorities said cocaine was found in plain sight inside the room and Payne said he was under the influence of cocaine and marijuana.

Payne was arrested and the children were released to their mother, who lives in the area, according to authorities.

Payne is charged with three counts of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.