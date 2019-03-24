Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris holds rally in Houston

HOUSTON - Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is making stops in Texas.

The Democratic senator from California held a rally in Houston on Saturday to share her vision for America.

Harris spoke to a large crowd at the Texas Southern University about taking care of middle-class families by proposing a tax break.

"And specifically what I am proposing is that for families that make less than ($100,000) a year, you will receive a $6,000, up to a $6,000 tax credit, that you can receive it up to $500 a month. All the difference between being able to make it and not make it," Harris said at the rally.

She also mentioned making it her top priorities to improve teachers' salaries and close the pay gap.

