Democratic candidate Andrew White in race for governor's office

Andrew White announces his bid for governor of Texas during a news conference in Houston on Dec. 7, 2017.

HOUSTON - When Hurricane Harvey hit, Democrat Andrew White got into his fishing boat and started rescuing Houstonians. Now, he says Texans need to be rescued.

"No more bathroom bills. No more show me your papers laws. We need a governor that will be focused on education, healthcare, criminal justice, highways, the things that matter,” White said.

He is the son of former Gov. Mark White. He calls himself a common-sense Democrat who wants to bring sanity back to government. White is in a runoff with former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez for the Democratic nomination.

On the subject of help for Houstonians after the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey White has criticized Gov. Greg Abbott by saying he has done nothing for the city.

"The governor has done nothing. The city has stepped up. The county has stepped up and even the federal government has stepped up," White said. "FEMA finally came in with the money. But our governor's plan is to wait until 2019. He doesn't want to tap the rainy day fund because he wants to save it for the next storm."

"I think it's very close,” said Jay Aiyer, a Texas Southern University political science professor.

Aiyer said Tuesday’s runoff will be tight. He also said Abbott will be a tough opponent this fall, but first, a Democrat has to take a majority in the runoff.

Aiyer said Valdez has more statewide name recognition.

“The race has tightened up considerably. He also has an advantage in the sense that some of the congressional races around the state, nine or 10 congressional races have runoffs. He won seven or eight of those in his first go-around,” he said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

