DEA Houston plans to award contract to burn 1,000 pounds of pot an hour

HOUSTON - The Houston division of the Drug Enforcement Agency plans to award a contract to an Arizona company to burn 1,000 pounds of marijuana per hour.

The DEA said in a Statement of Work that the agency seizes enormous amounts of drugs, as well as papers, tapes and other evidence, and that it requires a contractor to incinerate the seized evidence in the presence of DEA personnel.

The work would be required from DEA facilities in Texas, including Houston, Galveston, Beaumont, San Antonio and Austin.

In a posting on March 21, the DEA said it plans to award the contract to Tucson Iron & Metal, based in Arizona.

The incineration work would run from the end of March through Sept. 30.



"The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) intends to issue a single, Firm Fixed Price Purchase Order in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 13. This is anticipated to be a sole source award to Tucson Iron & Metal. The award will be for destruction by incineration of evidence located in the following cities in the state of Texas - McAllen, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and Eagle Pass. Research has shown there is only one vendor in close proximity to the district and resident offices of McAllen, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Laredo, and Eagle Pass capable of providing the services necessary for this requirement. The applicable North American Industry Classification System Code (NAICS) is 562213, "Solid Waste Combustors and Incinerators" and the Small Business Size Standard is $38,500,000.00. A Justification for Other Than Full and Open Competition has been approved and will be posted at the time of award. Interested parties may identify their interest and capabilities to respond to the requirement. Capabilities Statements shall be submitted electronically to alyse.n.girard@usdoj.gov no later than the closing date of March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST. A determination by the Government not to open the requirement to competition based on responses to this notice is solely within the discretion of the Government. This notice of intent is not a request for competitive quotation. A Request for Quotation (RFQ) will not be made available. Late submissions will not be accepted."

